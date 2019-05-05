This image released by NBC shows Christian Bale accepting the award for best actor in motion picture musical or comedy for his role in "Vice" during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Christian Bale
This image released by NBC shows Christian Bale accepting the award for best actor in motion picture musical or comedy for his role in "Vice" during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Dean shares his interview with Christian Bale, discussing his work with foster children and the organization SOS Children’s Villages.