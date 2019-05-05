× Chris Lilly Talks Tailgates, Travel , BBQ Month in May and SmokeDown at Chicagoland Speedway!

BBQ World Champ and Hall of Famer Chris Lilly joins Dane “On The Road” while in town as part of Ace Hardware’s nationwide grilling events. Hear as Chris shares a life in BBQ and at the Iconic Big Bob Gibson’s in Decatur Alabama. Listen as Chris fills us in on jam packed May with stops at Atlanta Food and Wine, the MLB All Star Game and of course Memphis in May where he is a multi time Champion. Chris talks about love for BBQ lifestyle and fans and excitement for the BBQ SmokeDown at Chicagoland Speedway coming up at the end of June and supporting Operation BBQ Relief.