Challenges exist when it comes to funding and correcting all infrastructure

Rick Pearson speaks with Democratic State Senator Andy Manar, on building infrastructure needs and capital funding. Andy explains “vertical infrastructure” and prospects for an infrastructure Bill that will take care of transportation in terms of roads and bridges, as well as, state facilities, schools, etc. Andy also discusses the plans that were recently adopted by the State Senate including school property-tax freeze, graduated tax, and more.

 

