× White Sox Weekly (05/04/19): Carlos Rodon, Rick Hahn, Nick Hostetler, Michael Kopech and more…

May the 4th be with you! Mark Carman has an action packed White Sox Weekly with guest after guest. First up, Carm recaps the recent news regarding Carlos Rodon’s injury and comments from GM Rick Hahn. Then, Director of Amateur Scouting Nick Hostetler joins the show to chat with Carm about some of the big prospects the Sox could take with the 3rd overall pick in June. Finally the guests come pouring in with Todd Steverson, Nicky Delmonico, and Michael Kopech being some of the names stopping by.