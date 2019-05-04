× OTL #655: The Black Oil Brothers’ triumphant return, Jahmal Cole wants a united Chicago

Mike Stephen talks to My Block, My Hood, My City founder Jahmal Cole about his continued work to unite Chicago and welcomes The Black Oil Brothers back into the studio for some live jamz and to talk about frontman Timmy Ryan’s almost near-fatal accident. The boys from the band join Mike and Collin for an extended OTL Wrap Party and discuss the possible impact of the Lincoln Yards development on the local music scene. The local music on this week’s show comes from The Black Oil Brothers, duh!

