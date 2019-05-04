× Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra 05/04/19

Tonight on Nocturnal Journal:

Soon retiring Baseball Hall of Fame president Jeff Idelson and baseball photographer Jean Fruth joins host Dave Hoekstra in our Allstate Skyline Studios as they discuss the state of America’s favorite pastime, how Jeff is going back to his root with Grassroots Baseball, a program created for the promotion and celebration of amateur baseball. The five month program began earlier this week Wednesday, May 1 at the start of the historic Route 66 and will continue through eight states ending in October in Santa Monica, California.

In addition, Jean whose book “Grassroots Baseball: Where Legends Begin’’ was the first in a series, now plans to shoot pictures for a second book titled, “Grassroots Baseball: Route 66.’’

