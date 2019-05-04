× New milk pasteurization process can extend the shelf life to 60 days

Jeff Hastings, CEO of Naturo joins the Matt Bubala Show live from Australia to discuss his company’s new breakthrough with milk. Naturo has patented a process that makes milk viable for up to two months. Pasteurization heats milk for 15 seconds and is primarily used to kill bugs. Naturo has developed a new process that doesn’t use heat, which Hastings believes that it makes the process more gentle. He describes that drinking milk this way allows it to keep the rich, creamy flavor. For more information on his production, visit thewholeymilkco.co.