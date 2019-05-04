PHOTO: This is a 2019 photo of Michael Kopech of the Chicago White Sox baseball team. This image reflects the 2019 active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Michael Kopech on White Sox Weekly: “I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in…”
White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech sits down with Mark Carman and chats about his offseason routine and what he’e been up to as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Catch the full interview in the podcast below!