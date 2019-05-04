× May The 4th Be With You

It’s STAR WARS DAY! We are back in the studio for May the Fourth with tons of STAR WARS news, opinion and conversation. Marvel’s AVENGERS ENDGAME is poised to become the all-time US box office champ, and will eventually claim the crown from STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS. Do we care? Jimmy Mac was there for the big Avengers opening weekend and he saw both the film and THE RISE OF SKYWALKER teaser trailer in IMAX. Mark Hamill came under heat on social media this week for posting a fan-made mashup photo of himself, Harrison, Carrie and Billy Dee in the cockpit of The Falcon. We give you our opinions of the fallout and feature audio highlights of a recent interview where Mark discusses his personal process of dealing with how Luke Skywalker has been portrayed in the Sequel Trilogy. Plus, we have John Boyega interview highlights about Episode IX at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, and we review “The Filoni Factor and The Ranch”, the latest episode of Sheldon Norton’s RFR documentary, WHEN THE GALAXY LISTENS.