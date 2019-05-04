Matt Bubala Full Show 5-4-19

Posted 10:02 PM, May 4, 2019
Matt Bubala

Matt Bubala

This Cinco de Mayo weekend, the crew celebrates with our usual food of choice….pizza! However, one thing Matt isn’t celebrating is road construction. Some listeners give up updates on some road projects live and Roger keeps us updated with developing stories. Our worldly traveler, Wally calls us from Switzerland. At 2:30 a.m, we chat with Chris Gebhardt, the managing editor of nasaspaceflight.com.  Later in the show, we chat with  Australian CEO Jeff Hastings who says his company can keep milk fresh for two months. Throughout the show, we discuss whether or not we are able to pass the US Naturalization Exam that’s required by all Indiana high schoolers next year. We also chat with listeners on whether or not they could do the same.

 

 

 

