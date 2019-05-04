A horse is led onto the track for a workout at Churchill Downs Friday, May 3, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
It’s Kentucky Derby Time! Pete & Jane welcome Racing Analyst.
Pete and Jane give a warm welcome to Jim Miller, Racing Analyst and Director of Publicity at Hawthorne Race Course to talk about the race and which horse has a good chance of winning.
Find out which horse Pete and Jane are rooting for…