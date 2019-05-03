Wintrust Business Lunch 5/3/19: Beyond Meat’s IPO, McDonalds Hiring AARP Members, & Maine’s Styrofoam Ban

Posted 1:10 PM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:09PM, May 3, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY BIZ LUNCH 5/3/19

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Andrea Hanis had a busy week with the number of tech/startup stories that made headlines in the last few days and she shared them with Steve Bertrand including Beyond Meat’s IPO and Farmer Fridge’s news of steady expansion. Tom Gimbel reflected on the jobs report that came out today (wondering how long the good times will last), Christina Coyle is detailing the new partnership between McDonalds and AARP working to hire senior workers, and Kevin Miller is reporting on a new styrofoam ban in Maine that might be the beginning of a countrywide trend.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.