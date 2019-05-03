× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/3/19: Beyond Meat’s IPO, McDonalds Hiring AARP Members, & Maine’s Styrofoam Ban

Andrea Hanis had a busy week with the number of tech/startup stories that made headlines in the last few days and she shared them with Steve Bertrand including Beyond Meat’s IPO and Farmer Fridge’s news of steady expansion. Tom Gimbel reflected on the jobs report that came out today (wondering how long the good times will last), Christina Coyle is detailing the new partnership between McDonalds and AARP working to hire senior workers, and Kevin Miller is reporting on a new styrofoam ban in Maine that might be the beginning of a countrywide trend.