Video: Weekend Warning – with a glowing orb in the sky

Posted 3:51 PM, May 3, 2019, by

There have been reports of a glowing orb in the sky. Experts say it may be an object called “the sun.” While that investigation continues, Lauren Lapka tells us about many of the events in the Chicago area this weekend and reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive to wherever your plans may take you.

