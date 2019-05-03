× The Top Five@5 (05/03/19): President Trump loses his patience with reporters, vintage video of Bernie Sanders surfaces, Burger King has an alternative to the ‘Happy Meal’, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, May 3rd, 2019:

President Trump took questions from reporters after his call with Vladimir Putin, in which he grew testy after being asked if the subject of election meddling came up. Old footage of a Bernie Sanders television show surfaces featuring the presidential candidate speaking to to kids about the dangers of drug use. What if you’re not happy with your McDonalds Happy Meal? Burger King has a solution for that! Finally, what does it mean to have a “Mommy Makeover”?

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3636477/3636477_2019-05-03-233617.64kmono.mp3

