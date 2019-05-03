× The Opening Bell 5/3/19: The Fed Throwing Cold Water On Wall Street Expectations

The Federal Reserve held their two-day meeting this week and it wasn’t as monumental as some people thought. That being the case, Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) recapped the week and reflected on the busy week of earnings, the conflicts going on in Venezuela, and much more. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then wrapped up the week by sharing the staggering number of flight cancellations from Southwest during the first quarter this year, but they are expecting to bounce back.