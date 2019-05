× The Most Obscure and Wild Projects/Products Found on Kickstarter and Amazon: May 2019 Edition

WGN Radio Producer Michael Heidemann shares the most obscure and wild projects and products found on Kickstarter and Amazon with Steve and the crew. Everything from the Sequin-Nick-Cage Pillow, the Potato Air B ‘n B to the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Action Figure and the Daddle-Saddle are all covered in this classic segment.