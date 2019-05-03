The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (05/03/19): Rocky Wirtz responds to Rahm Emanuel and has advice Lori Lightfoot

John Kass & Rocky Wirtz at the offices of the Wirtz Corporation

The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street(05/03/19): John Kass & Jeff Carlin take a trip to Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz’ office to discuss Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s reaction to a transition memo Wirtz sent to Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot. Plus, the ‘Three-eyed Raven’ of the Chicago Tribune newsroom, Will Lee breaks down “The Battle of Winterfell.”

