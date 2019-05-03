× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.03.19: First Communions and dysfunctional memories…It must be Friday

Bridget Gainer joins the fun and shares memories of pining for a veil on her first communion and her issues with the baby-cheese viral-challenge. Our MVPP story of the day is about a Jewish rapper named Kosha Dillz who promotes positivity through his music and supports the Jewish community with a new song. Dean Richards jumps on air for another exciting episode of “Moron Entertainment” to share the latest updates on: the recent passing of Chewbacca actor Peter Meyhew, Kelly Clarkson and West Side Story premiering and the Lyric Opera House tonight. Producer and Host of Sound Sessions, Michael Heidemann jumps on mic to talk about the latest obscure things he’s found on the internet. And Ross Cochran alongside Susan McConnell discuss the Let It Be Us organization which supports and cares for families seeking foster care.