Southwest Airlines Canceled 10,000 Flights During Q1

This year has been a tough year to be in the airline industry with the news revolving around the 737 Max grounding, but Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) explained to Steve Grzanich that their struggles this year have come from more than that. They discussed the long term outlook Southwest and other airlines are planning on to reinvigorate the trust of customers and the industry to bounce back.