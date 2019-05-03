Roe Conn Full Show (05/03/19): Michael Steele gives us the latest from Washington, A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, Eddie Olczyk and Ron Magers preview the Kentucky Derby and more…

PHOTO: Kentucky Derby entrant Long Range Toddy, left, is led off the track by trainer Steven Asmussen after a workout at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes for Friday, May 3rd:

Roe Conn is joined by former Chairman for the Republican National Committee Michael Steele to discuss President Trump’s phone call he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin.  WGN-TV meteorologist, Demetrius Ivory joins the show to preview this weekend’s weather. Is there more rain in the forecast? A Top Five@5 you won’t believe that features old television footage of Bernie Sanders. Broadcasting legend Ron Magers and hockey great Eddie Olczyk joins the show to preview the Kentucky Derby and more!

