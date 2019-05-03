× Roe Conn Full Show (05/03/19): Michael Steele gives us the latest from Washington, A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, Eddie Olczyk and Ron Magers preview the Kentucky Derby and more…

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes for Friday, May 3rd:

Roe Conn is joined by former Chairman for the Republican National Committee Michael Steele to discuss President Trump’s phone call he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin. WGN-TV meteorologist, Demetrius Ivory joins the show to preview this weekend’s weather. Is there more rain in the forecast? A Top Five@5 you won’t believe that features old television footage of Bernie Sanders. Broadcasting legend Ron Magers and hockey great Eddie Olczyk joins the show to preview the Kentucky Derby and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3636486/3636486_2019-05-04-004426.64kmono.mp3

