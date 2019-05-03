Pete & Jane 05.02.19 | Nutrition, Relationship Advice & Cancer Research
Pete and Jane fill in for Patti Vasquez!
On this episode, Pete and Jane welcome Kendra Pederson, Personal Chef – specializing in nutrition, in studio to talk about Allergy Awareness Month and what foods to avoid eating.
Then, Authors of “Cool Guys Guide: The Game of Romance,” Matthew McCahill and Spencer Burnett join Pete and Jane to talk about how to keep a relationship fun. *(Great tips fellas)* You can order the book on Amazon.
Plus, Dr. Milan Mrksich stops by to talk about his cancer research over the years.
Listen to the full podcast here: