Pete & Jane 05.02.19 | Nutrition, Relationship Advice & Cancer Research

Posted 4:36 AM, May 3, 2019, by

Jane Monzures and Pete McMurray

Pete and Jane fill in for Patti Vasquez!

On this episode, Pete and Jane welcome Kendra Pederson, Personal Chef – specializing in nutrition, in studio to talk about Allergy Awareness Month and what foods to avoid eating.

Then, Authors of “Cool Guys Guide: The Game of Romance,” Matthew McCahill and Spencer Burnett join Pete and Jane to talk about how to keep a relationship fun. *(Great tips fellas)* You can order the book on Amazon.

Plus, Dr. Milan Mrksich stops by to talk about his cancer research over the years.

Listen to the full podcast here: 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.