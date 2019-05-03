× Pete & Jane 05.02.19 | Nutrition, Relationship Advice & Cancer Research

Pete and Jane fill in for Patti Vasquez!

On this episode, Pete and Jane welcome Kendra Pederson, Personal Chef – specializing in nutrition, in studio to talk about Allergy Awareness Month and what foods to avoid eating.

Then, Authors of “Cool Guys Guide: The Game of Romance,” Matthew McCahill and Spencer Burnett join Pete and Jane to talk about how to keep a relationship fun. *(Great tips fellas)* You can order the book on Amazon.

Plus, Dr. Milan Mrksich stops by to talk about his cancer research over the years.

