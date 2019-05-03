× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-3-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Chicago owing residents over 4 million dollars due to overpayment of fees and fines, nearly 1,400 autoworkers losing their jobs in Belvidere, CVS closing stores in the Chicago area, Burger King doing a “Pissed Meal” to counter McDonald’s Happy Meal, the Sox defeating the Red Sox on another walk-off home run, Sox ace Carlos Rodon possibly having to undergo Tommy John surgery, the Cubs starting a tough series against the Cardinals and the Celtics fearing the deer in Boston tonight. Wait, who fears deer?