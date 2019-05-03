Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-3-19

Posted 2:16 PM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 02:15PM, May 3, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Chicago owing residents over 4 million dollars due to overpayment of fees and fines, nearly 1,400 autoworkers losing their jobs in Belvidere, CVS closing stores in the Chicago area, Burger King doing a “Pissed Meal” to counter McDonald’s Happy Meal, the Sox defeating the Red Sox on another walk-off home run, Sox ace Carlos Rodon possibly having to undergo Tommy John surgery, the Cubs starting a tough series against the Cardinals and the Celtics fearing the deer in Boston tonight. Wait, who fears deer?

