'Let It Be Us' provides a a new life for those looking to become foster parents

Ross Cochran and Susan McConnell join Steve live in studio to discuss the incredible organization, Let It Be Us. An Illinois 501(c)(3) with the mission of adoption and education of children within Illinois foster care. Listen in and hear the impactful stories of the families affected by foster care and the new life Let It Be Us provides for children in the system.