Kentucky Derby 2019: Eddie Olczyk & Ron Magers gives you the inside scoop on who to pick this weekend.

Posted 7:00 PM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:58PM, May 3, 2019

A horse is led onto the track for a workout at Churchill Downs Friday, May 3, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The great Eddie Olczyk and television broadcasting legend Ron Magers joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna) to give their inside look at the 145th Kentucky Derby and who will be the best pick this weekend.

