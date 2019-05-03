Chicago White Sox's Nicky Delmonico (30) is congratulated by teammates after hitting the game-winning three-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Chicago, Thursday, May 2, 2019. The White Sox won 6-4. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Highlights: White Sox 6 – Red Sox 4 – 5/2/19
Chicago White Sox's Nicky Delmonico (30) is congratulated by teammates after hitting the game-winning three-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Chicago, Thursday, May 2, 2019. The White Sox won 6-4. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox – May 2, 2019