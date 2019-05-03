Highlights: White Sox 6 – Red Sox 4 – 5/2/19

Posted 12:10 AM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04PM, May 2, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Nicky Delmonico (30) is congratulated by teammates after hitting the game-winning three-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Chicago, Thursday, May 2, 2019. The White Sox won 6-4. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox – May 2, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.