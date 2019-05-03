× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: Netflix is hitting it out of the park this weekend for TV

It’s time to talk TV! Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Decider.com managing editor, Alexander Zalben! They talked about Game of Thrones’ epic ‘Battle of Winterfell’ episode, Netflix’s “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile”, which stars Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy, Kenan Thompson’s future on ‘Saturday Night Live’, Netflix’s first game show, “Flinch”, Lisa Hanawalt’s new animated series ‘Tuca & Bertie’, and much more.

