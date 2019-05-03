Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.3.19: What a game

Bill and Wendy display their Rockford swag

Bill and Wendy open the show by discussing the death of actor Peter Mayhew, who portrayed Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” films. A US soldier in Hawaii recently made headlines. The unnamed 32-year-old man was seriously injured after crossing over a metal guard rail overlooking the Kilauea caldera in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The duo talk to “geology expert” Steve Grzanich about this and they test his volcano knowledge.  Alexander Zalben from Decider.com has our weekend TV roundup. And, Bill and Wendy host a game of Jeopardy! with listeners. WGN Radio style. 

