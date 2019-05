× After The Bell: Very Strong Jobs Report Busts Expectations

It’s a good time to be looking for a job right now because 263,000 of them were added in the U.S. last month. Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) sorted through the details of the report and also touching on the unemployment rate which is the lowest its been since 1969.