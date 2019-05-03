× 100 Black Men of Chicago to Host 22nd Annual Awards and Benefit Gala

The 100 Black Men of Chicago Inc. has been empowering the African American youth for 24 years now. The community-focused organization continues to live up to their mission and striving -“to improve the quality of life in our communities and enhance the educational and economic opportunities for African Americans.”

Annually, they organize college fairs, health fairs and also expose youth to a Pathway Program that teaches career development. Board member Craig Gilmore stated, “our mission is to raise funds to continue mentoring through numerous programs that we offer.”

This year The 100 Black Men of Chicago Inc. will be celebrating their 22nd Annual Awards and Benefit Gala Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago. Honorees are Melvin Williams (Nicor), Sheila Brown (Cinecares Foundation), Alex Pissios (Cinespace Film Studios), Victor Dixon (Safer Foundation), Nasir Muhammad (NBA) and Jack Lynch (Gift of Hope).

Click here for further detail and to purchase tickets.

Board member- Craig Gilmore and Gala Chair-Manny Strong stopped by WGN Radio Skyline Studios to share details about the organization and this year’s gala.

