Wintrust Business Lunch 5/2/19: Chicago Officially Getting E-Scooters, West Lake Hospital, & In Debt For Childhood Sports

Scooters are officially coming to the city of Chicago after plenty of tests, and learning from other states. However, before we jump for joy, Ian Sherr shared with Steve Bertrand his concerns we should be aware of before they are fully rolled out. Bill Geiger is getting into the mind of a retiree sharing the most common questions he hears in his office, Lisa Schencker is sharing the latest on the closing of the West Lake Hospital in Melrose Park, and Matt Shultz is detailing the results from a recent study noting how parents are going into debt to try and support their kid’s talents in hopes that they will pay off in the long run.