While Mexico and its relationship with the U.S. has been making headlines, some stories about the two countries may go unnoticed. In this WGN Radio News series, Steve Bertrand travels with Dr. Philip Ortiz and his team of volunteers from I Care International, where they change lives by providing eye exams and donated glasses.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3635678/Adjusting_the_Focus_2019-05-01-192918.64kmono.mp3

Click here to download.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information, visit icareinternational.org.