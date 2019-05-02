uh-PARENT-ly | Death: how to talk (and listen) to kids about loss and grief

Posted 6:00 AM, May 2, 2019

Everyone knows death is unavoidable. But does it have to be a dinner-table topic? What do you do when your child comes home asking about a school shooting or the murder of 5-year-old A. J. Freund? How do you break the news that Grandpa “went to heaven?” Barbara Coloroso, author of Parenting Through Crisis: Helping Kids in Times of Loss, Grief and Change, tells uh-PARENT-ly hosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos about the importance of honesty…and listening.


