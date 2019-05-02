× Thought Leader Bret McKitrick: Office Place Wellness More Than Just an ROI For Employeers

Americans spend much of their lives in an office, so it’s only appropriate that employees live their healthiest lives while at work. Steve Grzanich discussed workplace wellness with Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank), the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader, to learn that despite the numbers showing a negative ROI, employers still see the benefits of having these for their workers.