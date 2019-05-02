× The Top Five@5 (05/02/19): Mayor Emanuel reflects on his legacy, Nancy Pelosi accuses William Barr of committing a crime, a ‘promposal’ goes wrong, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, May 2nd, 2019:

Mayor Emanuel, winding down his finals weeks in office, spoke about one of his lowest points for him during his 8 years as mayor. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, in a press conference, accused Attorney General William Barr of committing a crime by lying to Congress. An Ohio student’s ‘promposal’ goes wrong, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3636145/3636145_2019-05-03-003545.64kmono.mp3

