The Top Five@5 (05/02/19): Mayor Emanuel reflects on his legacy, Nancy Pelosi accuses William Barr of committing a crime, a ‘promposal’ goes wrong, and more…

Posted 8:05 PM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02PM, May 2, 2019

In this April 22, 2019 photo, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel waves as he arrives at a news conference outside of the south air traffic control tower at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. . (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, May 2nd, 2019:

Mayor Emanuel, winding down his finals weeks in office, spoke about one of his lowest points for him during his 8 years as mayor. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, in a press conference, accused Attorney General William Barr of committing a crime by lying to Congress. An Ohio student’s ‘promposal’ goes wrong, and more!

