The Opening Bell 5/2/19: Chicago Is The Most Sought After Rental Market in US

Posted 6:15 AM, May 2, 2019, by
SINGLE USE ONLY TOB 5/2/19

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Workplace wellness is an important factor for employees when they look for a job, but Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant  at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) explained to Steve Grzanich that despite showing a positive ROI on office wellness programs, employers are still having them available and the Associated Bank Thought Leader sees that as a plus no matter what. (At 17:06) Joshua Clark (Economist at Hot Pads – part of Zillow) then checked in on the U.S. rental market where Chicago reigns as king compared to other major cities in the country.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.