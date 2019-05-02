The Opening Bell 5/2/19: Chicago Is The Most Sought After Rental Market in US
Workplace wellness is an important factor for employees when they look for a job, but Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) explained to Steve Grzanich that despite showing a positive ROI on office wellness programs, employers are still having them available and the Associated Bank Thought Leader sees that as a plus no matter what. (At 17:06) Joshua Clark (Economist at Hot Pads – part of Zillow) then checked in on the U.S. rental market where Chicago reigns as king compared to other major cities in the country.