The Mincing Rascals 05.02.19: Blackface and high school kids, graduated income tax, William Barr’s testimony

The Mincing Rascals are hosted by Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn, and joining him are Steve Bertrand and Erik Runge of WGN Radio. They begin by disagreeing about the importance of age in the case of the Homewood-Flossmoor high school kids who posted a video in blackface. The Rascals go on to opine on the graduated income tax, which so far, has passed through Senate. Then, they decide whether or not the Democrats should impeach Donald Trump. That’s after Attorney General William Barr’s testimony before Congress Wednesday, regarding Robert Mueller’s “snitty” letter.

Steve recommends watching “Huge in France” on Netflix.

Erik recommends watching “Russian Doll” on Netflix.

Eric recommends checking out Jeff Wysaski’s “Obvious Plant” observations on social media.