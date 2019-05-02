× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.02.19: It’s The Grand Prize Game!

A show so jam packed we don’t even have time for it! Today we welcome Mayor Elect Lori Lightfoot who shares her strategy for the city and the transition hand-off from Mayor Rahm Emanuel. United States Attorney General William Barr’s testimony…or let’s say “non-testimony” was examined by Chuck Todd, Pat Brady and WGN’s Anna Davlantes. Hopefully we’ll find out some answers as time moves on. Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich jumps on air as well to speak about his new book “Collusion”. All of this AND the Kentucky Derby is happening this weekend? We cover it all on today’s show!