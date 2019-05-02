Ryan Dempster on the Chicago White Sox: “It’s fun when you start to see what’s happening on the south side right now with the Sox.”

Posted 7:48 PM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45PM, May 2, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Yonder Alonso, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off two-run single against the Baltimore Orioles during the second game of a baseball doubleheader in Chicago, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The White Sox won 7-6. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Ryan Dempster, 16-year MLB pitcher and 2013 World Series champion, and studio analyst for MLB Network’s ‘MLB Tonight’ and the regular season morning show ‘MLB Central’ joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna) to give the latest news around the MLB.

