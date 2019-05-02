× Ryan Dempster on the Chicago White Sox: “It’s fun when you start to see what’s happening on the south side right now with the Sox.”

Ryan Dempster, 16-year MLB pitcher and 2013 World Series champion, and studio analyst for MLB Network’s ‘MLB Tonight’ and the regular season morning show ‘MLB Central’ joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna) to give the latest news around the MLB.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3636143/3636143_2019-05-03-000243.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!