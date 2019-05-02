× Roe Conn Full Show (05/02/19): Philip Bump explains Stephen Moore’s withdrawal from Fed consideration, Ryan Dempster analyzes the Cubs & Sox, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes for Thursday, May 2nd:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley discusses Mayor Emanuel’s speech from the City Club of Chicago, Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump joins the show to give us the latest from Capitol Hill, MLB Network’s Ryan Dempster joins us to give us the latest baseball updates, a Top Five@5 that features Alex Trebek’s remarks on Naperville’s James Holtzhower, and Richard Roeper reviews this week’s film releases.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3636155/3636155_2019-05-03-010455.64kmono.mp3

