Rich Koz celebrates 40 years as Svengoolie and his month of "Frankenstein"

Legendary horror host Rich Koz looks back on 40 years as Svengoolie with stories from the set, a behind the scenes peek at the making of the show and a preview of his month of “Frankenstein” starting this Saturday with the original 1931 classic.

Keep up with all things Svengoolie at svengoolie.com and follow Rich on Twitter.

