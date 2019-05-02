Rich Koz celebrates 40 years as Svengoolie and his month of “Frankenstein”

"Svengoolie" Rich Koz with Nick Digilio at Flashback Weekend 2014 (Jim Roche / Flashback)

Legendary horror host Rich Koz looks back on 40 years as Svengoolie with stories from the set, a behind the scenes peek at the making of the show and a preview of his month of “Frankenstein” starting this Saturday with the original 1931 classic.

Keep up with all things Svengoolie at svengoolie.com and follow Rich on Twitter.

