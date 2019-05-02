× Philip Bump on Stephen Moore withdrawing his bid for the Federal Reserve Board: “It was a weird pick, it was totally inevitable.”

Philip Bump, national correspondent for the Washington Post joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the latest news from Capitol Hill from Attorney General William Barr’s Senate hearings, to Stephen Moore withdrawing his bid for the Federal Reserve Board.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3636137/3636137_2019-05-03-003137.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!