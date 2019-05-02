Philip Bump on Stephen Moore withdrawing his bid for the Federal Reserve Board: “It was a weird pick, it was totally inevitable.”

Stephen Moore, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Project for Economic Growth, at The Heritage Foundation.

Philip Bump, national correspondent for the Washington Post joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss the latest news from Capitol Hill from Attorney General William Barr’s Senate hearings, to Stephen Moore withdrawing his bid for the Federal Reserve Board.

