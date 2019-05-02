× Pete & Jane 05.01.19| Rob Morrow, Mike McPadden & Lori Lightfoot

Pete & Jane fill in for Patti Vasquez with some (post-White Sox game) fun!

On this episode, Pete and Jane welcome Rob Morrow, from the cast “Billions”, to the show!

Then Mike McPadden, author of Teen Movie Hell, stops by to talk about 80’s movies.

Plus, Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot, joins Pete and Jane to talk about her plans when taking office May 20th.

Also- find out what word made Pete & Jane laugh for a full 4 minutes on-air…

(The word starts with “U” and ends in “S” …. can you guess it? )

Listen to the full podcast here: