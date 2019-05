× Paul Reiser opens up about the ‘Mad About You’ revival

Actor and comedian Paul Reiser opened up about how “Mad About You” revival came about. Paul chatted with Bill and Wendy about being mistaken for other actors, how he got his role on “Stranger Things”, comedy, and much more.

