Kaben Clauson, founder & CEO of TruePublic, joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio in downtown Chicago to share an update of his app. TruePublic is a survey app that acquires anonymous data and shares it with the world. Male, female, white, green, each topical survey question provides different results, and the anonymity ensures everyone has an equal voice. This episode is sponsored by Bank of America and MB Real Estate.