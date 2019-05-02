Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Wednesday, July 20, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Newt Gingrich has his latest novel out early next month… “Collusion”
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich jumps on air to speak about his new book: “Collusion”. Steve Cochran and Newt Gingrich also dive into the recent news surrounding the William Barr testimony and the current political climate in Washington, DC.