Mint Julips are in the air… Eddie Olczyk and Howard Sudberry give their picks for the Kentucky Derby!

With the Kentucky Derby happening this weekend, sports analysts Howard Sudberry and Eddie Olczyk join Steve to share their picks! With the favorite, ‘Omaha Beach’, offically scratched from the race, who will win the first leg of the triple crown? Will it be ‘Improbable’? Perhaps ‘Win Win Win’? We’ll have to wait and see!