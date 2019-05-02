Mint Julips are in the air… Eddie Olczyk and Howard Sudberry give their picks for the Kentucky Derby!

Posted 11:11 AM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, May 2, 2019

Kentucky Derby entrant improbable is led into the barn after getting a bath following a workout at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

With the Kentucky Derby happening this weekend, sports analysts Howard Sudberry and Eddie Olczyk join Steve to share their picks! With the favorite, ‘Omaha Beach’, offically scratched from the race, who will win the first leg of the triple crown? Will it be ‘Improbable’? Perhaps ‘Win Win Win’?  We’ll have to wait and see! 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.