MASH Star Loretta Swit (Hot Lips) reflects on her Career and her Efforts to Assist Animals in Need with her New Art book: Switheart

In this week’s podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain for an extensive conversation with Actor Loretta Swit who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the classic TV series MASH. Swit reminisces about her years on the series (only she and Alan Alda were with the show from its inception to its final episode) and why and how the show was so successful during its 11 year run. Many memories of MASH are shared during this conversation. Plus, Loretta’s memories of Chicago and the award she is most proud of in her life (hint: it was given for her theater work in Chicago), and a lengthy conversation about her efforts to assist animals in need including directing funds from her book “Switheart: The Watercolour Artistry & Animal Activism of Loretta Swit.’ Enjoy this look back at Loretta Swit’s remarkable career…and check out her work at swithearts.org.