Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-2-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include a number of students being hurt in an aerosol attack at Morgan Park High School, Facebook banning Louis Farrakhan, Stephen Moore withdrawing his name from Fed contention, the Cubs clobbering the Mariners ahead of a home series against the rival Cardinals this weekend at Wrigley, the Sox splitting a doubleheader against the Orioles, Carlos Rodon heading to the IL and Tim Anderson being named American League Player of the Month.