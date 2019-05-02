× Jon Hansen in for John Williams 05.02.19: Flooding season, graduated income tax, aldermanic privilege, One Hope United

Jon Hansen fills in for John Williams. DuPage County Stormwater Committee Chairman Jim Zay joins Jon to talk about the flood season and how to protect the home from damage, as well as protect kids from dangerous waters. Then, The Daily Line Editor Heather Cherone explains the graduated income tax plan, which passed through Senate Wednesday. And to rebut that plan is Illinois Policy Institute Budget and Tax Research Director Adam Schuster. Listeners call in with their arguments on the subject. Plus, staying on the city side, Walter Jacobson talks about Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot’s goal of eliminating aldermanic privilege. And, finally, One Hope United President and CEO Dr. Charles Montorio-Archer talks about Friday’s HopeInAction gala.