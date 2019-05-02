Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a state Capitol news conference Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Springfield, Ill., as state Treasurer Michael Frerichs looks on. The Democratic Illinois state officials are offering $100 million in low-interest or interest-free loans to federal workers going without paychecks during a record 33-day government shutdown. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Illinois Policy Institute: The graduated tax income “will crush an already struggling economy”
Illinois Policy Institute Budget and Tax Research Director Adam Schuster joins Jon Hansen to explain how the graduated income tax, passed through Senate Wednesday, will not help the state’s economy. Instead, Adam proposes better options that will keep services to those in need, investments to classrooms and more.